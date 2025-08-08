The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
THOBMC06
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
  • The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition)
$160.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940 (William Boddy, 1957, 1st Edition) - 2nd hand book in good condition.

Dive into the thrilling past of Brooklands Motor Course from its inception in 1906 to its final years before WWII in this definitive 1957 publication. Discover the pioneering racers, record-breaking speeds, and the vibrant social scene that defined Britain's first purpose-built motor racing circuit. This book is a must-read for enthusiasts of vintage motorsport and early 20th-century history.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
5000
Sync Category Code:
261186
Book Title:
The History of Brooklands Motor Course 1906-1940
Author:
William Boddy
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1957
Pages:
368
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
Brooklands: The Official Centenary History Brooklands: The Official Centenary History
Add to Cart

Brooklands - The Official Centenary History

Haynes

Now: $225.00
Was: $299.95
By: David Venables . Brooklands, the cradle of motorsport in Britain, was the inspired creation of one man, Hugh Locke King, who realised that, for motoring to develop, a track was needed where cars...