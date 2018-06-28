The Kenny Smith Scrapbook - A Celebration of A Kiwi Legend

  • The Kenny Smith Scrapbook - A Celebration of A Kiwi Legend (9781869539498)
Description

New Zealander Kenny Smith won the New Zealand Hill Climb championship when he was just 16 and, now, at over 70, he still competes in the NZ Formula 5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series This biography covers Kenny Smith's long career in motor racing, including the golden years of the late '60s and '70s when he raced alongside Bruce McLaren, Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Denny Hulme, Jackie Stewart and Chris Amon, the years he won New Zealand Grand Prix titles, the mentoring and talent-spotting he's been involved in, and everything else he's learnt along the way. Awarded the MBE for Services to Motorsport in 1987, Kenny has also been inducted into the New Zealand Motorsport Hall of Fame and, in 2010, was presented with a Motorsport New Zealand Special Award in recognition of his key role in motorsport.

