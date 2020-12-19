The Legendary 2.3 (S. Moore)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
0000961726603
UPC:
0000961726603
MPN:
0000961726603
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
9.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Legendary 2.3 (S. Moore) (0000961726603)
  • The Legendary 2.3 (S. Moore) (0000961726603)
$650.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

3 volumes in Slipcase, published in 2008

The Legendary 2.3 has something for all car enthusiasts: racing fans, admirers of coachwork design, history buffs. The book will also be of special interest to Ferrari enthusiasts, since it recounts the transition of Scuderia Ferrari from a small team sponsored by a few wealthy amateur drivers until it became the de facto Alfa Romeo works racing team. The racing history of each of the Scuderia Ferrari 8C2300 cars is reviewed in detail.

Because the 8C2300 has become such an icon among auto enthusiasts, its story commanded the highest possible production standards. We are confident that we have produced a book worthy of the 8C2300—one which will become a benchmark for future automotive books. We believe that The Legendary 2.3 is the most comprehensive and detailed book ever published about a particular model of automobile.

View AllClose

Related Products

On The Road: America's Legendary Highways On The Road: America's Legendary Highways
Add to Cart

On The Road - America's Legendary Highways

Motorbooks

$99.95
By: Andrew Montgomery . From the grinding rims of the covered wagon, via the gleaming tracks of the railroad to the glittering chrome of Detroit's finest, it is mobility that has created the...
Out of stock
Legendary Race Cars Legendary Race Cars

Legendary Race Cars

Motorbooks

$99.95
By: Basem Wasef . More than any other sporting pursuit, racing is a test of both human and machine. This beautifully illustrated book is a celebration of that unique union of sweat and grease, blood...
Riley:The Legendary RMs front Riley:The Legendary RMs back
Add to Cart

Riley - The Legendary RMs

Crowood

$89.95
Author: John Price Williams, Hardcover, Pages: 208, ISBN: 9781861267610, - 2014 Reprint Long awaited reprint of the definitive hsitory of the Riley RMs first published in 2005 THE RILEY MOTOR...
Legendary Car Engines (9780760319413) - front Legendary Car Engines (9780760319413) - back
Add to Cart

Legendary Car Engines

Motorbooks

$195.00
Author: John Simister, hardbound, 160 pages, ISBN: 9780760319413, First Published in 2004 - RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION !! A CAR'S ENGINE IS ITS HEART AND ITS SOUL. IT GIVES A CAR...
Legendary Motorcycles Legendary Motorcycles
Add to Cart

Legendary Motorcycles

Motorbooks

$150.00
By: Basem Wasef . Legendary Motorcycles: The Stories and Bikes Made Famous by Elvis, Peter Fonda, Kenny Roberts and Other Motorcycling Greats Motorcycles are mythic, far more than mere...