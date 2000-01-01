The Mad Scientist of Australian Hot Rodding - Rod Hatfield

A man with humble beginnings on the family farm, minimal formal education and no qualifications, but an enormous drive and vision. Along with a very smart, loyal and patient wife! He founded one of the most successful automotive small businesses in Australia, was the initiator of trends, creator of some of the most radical, yet immaculately engineered cars this country (and all others) have seen and inspired thousands to modify their own cars.



This is the story of a name well recognised in the Australian automotive landscape, but a person who very few actually really know.