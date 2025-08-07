Second-hand book in very good condition

The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)

Delve into the fascinating history of Melbourne's iconic cable trams with this meticulously researched book by Jack Cranston, originally published in 1988. This second-hand book is in very good condition, offering a captivating journey through the era of horse-drawn carriages to the rise and eventual decline of the cable tram network.

From 1885 to 1940, Melbourne's cable trams were a defining feature of the city's landscape. This book provides a comprehensive account of their development, operation, and impact on Melbourne's urban fabric. Explore the intricate network of cables, the engineering marvels behind their function, and the social impact these trams had on the daily lives of Melburnians.

Jack Cranston's detailed narrative is complemented by a rich collection of historical photographs, maps, and diagrams, bringing the era to life. This book is a must-have for transport enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone interested in the rich heritage of Melbourne. Discover the stories behind the clang of the bells and the rumble of the trams that once defined a city.

This used book offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Melbourne's transport history. Its very good condition ensures an enjoyable reading experience.