The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
TMCT85
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
  • The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)
$70.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Second-hand book in very good condition

The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940 (Jack Cranston, 1988)

Delve into the fascinating history of Melbourne's iconic cable trams with this meticulously researched book by Jack Cranston, originally published in 1988. This second-hand book is in very good condition, offering a captivating journey through the era of horse-drawn carriages to the rise and eventual decline of the cable tram network.

From 1885 to 1940, Melbourne's cable trams were a defining feature of the city's landscape. This book provides a comprehensive account of their development, operation, and impact on Melbourne's urban fabric. Explore the intricate network of cables, the engineering marvels behind their function, and the social impact these trams had on the daily lives of Melburnians.

Jack Cranston's detailed narrative is complemented by a rich collection of historical photographs, maps, and diagrams, bringing the era to life. This book is a must-have for transport enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone interested in the rich heritage of Melbourne. Discover the stories behind the clang of the bells and the rumble of the trams that once defined a city.

This used book offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Melbourne's transport history. Its very good condition ensures an enjoyable reading experience. Add this valuable resource to your collection today and explore the fascinating world of Melbourne's cable trams.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Sync Category Code:
261186
Book Title:
The Melbourne Cable Trams 1885 - 1940
Author:
Jack Cranston
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1988
Pages:
132
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Indy Cars Of The 1940s Indy Cars Of The 1940s

Indy Cars Of The 1940s

Iconografix

$69.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . For the Old World, caught up in the traumas of a bitter conflict, America?s Indianapolis 500-mile race was a New-World beacon of auto-racing speed and excitement during the 1940s...
Out of stock
British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s

British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s

Shire Library

$29.95
By: Mick Walker . Description After VE Day in 1945 the British population returned enthusiastically to the road, but the cost and scarcity of both vehicles and fuel led to the post-war scene being...
Out of stock
1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson) (B45495B)

1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson)

L.J.Henderson

$50.00
Compiled by L.J.Henderson, Softbound, 71 Pages - Published, 1941 **Very rare second hand book in excellent condition** TABLE OF CONTENTS SECTION   1 .Ball & Ball Carburetors .... 2. Carter...