Haynes

The Motor Car In Art (John J. Zolomij, 1990)

  The Motor Car In Art (John J. Zolomij, 1990)
Description

2nd hand book in very good condition.

The Motor Car In Art (John J. Zolomij, 1990)

Explore the fascinating intersection of automotive history and artistic expression with "The Motor Car In Art" by John J. Zolomij, published in 1990 by Haynes. This hardcover edition, spanning 300 pages, showcases a curated collection of art inspired by the motor car. Delve into the artistic interpretations of automobiles through various mediums, reflecting the design and cultural impact of vehicles over time.

This out-of-print book is a treasure for enthusiasts of both design and art. Measuring 30cm in height, 20cm in width, and 3cm in depth, with a weight of 1.6kg, it's a substantial addition to any collection. A used copy, this book offers a glimpse into the past, providing a unique perspective on the motor car's influence on the art world.

Discover artistic beauty and historical significance within the pages of this unique book.

