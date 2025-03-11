The Motorsport History of Aston Hill

Aston Hill was one of the premier motorsport venues during the pioneering years of the sport. This Buckinghamshire hill climb attracted many of the leading drivers, riders and manufacturers of the era, famously giving its name to Aston Martin.

Never before has the story of this important motorsport venue been told, until the production of this definitive history Based on two years research of period journals and archives, this book provides an account of the events held at Aston Hill between 1904 and 1925, along with competitor profiles and over 100 period photographs, many unpublished previously.