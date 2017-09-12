The Perfect Car: The story of John Barnard, Formula 1's most creative designer (Nick Skeens)

  • The Perfect Car: The story of John Barnard, Formula 1's most creative designer
Description

Author: Nick Skeens, Published in June 2016, Hardcover, 600 pages

John Barnard revolutionised Formula 1, and motorsport as a whole, through his unrelenting quest for perfection in racing car design. Written with Barnard's cooperation and with input from dozens of associates, drivers and rivals, this biography tells the entire story, both personal and professional, of a British design genius. Barnard's technical achievements are explored in detail - and in accessible language - with special emphasis on his brilliant initiatives while at McLaren (the first carbon-fibre composite chassis) and Ferrari (the first semi-automatic gearbox). The Perfect Car is also a human-interest story, telling a tale of innovation under intense pressure while Barnard endeavoured to maintain a stable family life. This is a landmark book that will be relished by anyone interested in motorsport and design

