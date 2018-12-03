The Revell Story - The Model of Success

Description

Author: Andreas A. Berse, ISBN: 9783667113931, Hardcover, Published in 2018

  • Featuring many previously unseen pictures and documents
  • A comprehensive history of the brand that has never been told

Today, Revell is Europe's leading manufacturer of plastic model kits. But the story of how it all started in Germany in the 1950s has never been told. This book takes us on a journey through six centuries of product development with numerous photos and documents from the archives and an exclusive look behind the scenes.

