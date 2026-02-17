Zeteo Publishing

The Showfolk (Auto Review Album Number 218)

$19.95
Description

Author: Rod Ward

In this Auto Review publication we look at the Showfolk; the people who travelled with fairgrounds and circuses, and their vehicles. Enthusiasts always found a treasure trove of old vehicles at the fairground. After they had already had a full working life, commercial vehicles would have another existence in the entertainment industry. When they finally retired from the fair as well, the showman’s traction engines, fair organs, showman’s caravans and ancient lorries were often ideal candidates for preservation.

In addition to looking at some of the vehicles the showfolk used, as you would expect from Auto Review, we view the wider context, so here you will find a concise history of the travelling fair, the rides and even some of the families. We also look at the history of the travelling circus, some famous circuses and some acts, from the liberty horses to the clowns.

