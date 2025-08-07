Title: The Sports Car Book: The Essential Guide to Buying, Owning, Enjoying and Maintaining a Sports Car

Author: Paul Guinness

Publisher: Haynes Publishing

Publication Year: 2007

Format: Hardcover

Pages: 192

ISBN: 9781844258550

Weight: Approx. 0.85 kg

Description:

The Sports Car Book by Paul Guinness is the ultimate companion for anyone passionate about sports cars—whether you're a prospective buyer, a proud owner, or simply an enthusiast. Published by Haynes, this essential guide covers everything you need to know about owning and enjoying a sports car, from choosing the right model to ongoing maintenance and driving pleasure.

Expertly written and packed with practical advice, the book features buying tips, model comparisons, maintenance basics, performance upgrades, and restoration guidance. It also explores the heritage of sports cars, highlighting iconic marques and legendary models from around the world. Lavishly illustrated with full-color photographs and clear diagrams, it brings the excitement and beauty of sports car ownership to life.

Perfect for both newcomers and seasoned car lovers, this guide is a must-have resource for anyone dreaming of life behind the wheel of a true driver’s car.