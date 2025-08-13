The Story of Maserati- A Tribute to Legendary Manufacturer

The Story of Maserati is a pocket-sized and exceptionally designed celebration of the legendary manufacturer.



Discover more than a century of automotive excellence in this photographic celebration of Maserati.



Since 1914, Maserati has been at the forefront of sport and luxury motoring – the famous trident adorning many of the most beautiful cars of the last century. In this elegantly designed book in the bestselling Story of Cars series, The Story of Maserati gives readers a fascinating look into the people, the innovations and, of course, the cars that have helped define the brand as one of the premier names in Italian carmaking.



Founded and headquartered in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Maserati has retained a quintessentially Italian quality throughout its history, embodied in its unfailingly sumptuous designs. Each of the manufacturer’s most iconic models is showcased here: from the Quattroporte and 3500 GT to the Ghibli and GranTurismo. Maserati’s long and storied participation in motorsport is also covered here, from its time in Formula 1 and touring car series, to its re-emergence in Formula E from 2022.



Packed with stunning photography and a fascinating text, The Story of Maserati charts the history of this exceptional marque in perfectly giftable package.