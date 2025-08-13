The Story of McLaren- A Tribute to Legendary Manufacturer

The Story of McLaren is a pocket-sized and exceptionally designed celebration of the legendary manufacturer.



For more than 60 years, the McLaren name has been synonymous with racing success and automotive innovation. The Story of McLaren gives readers a fascinating look into the people, the technology and, of course, the cars that have propelled this marque to the pinnacle of motorsport.



From its founding in 1963 by legendary Bruce McLaren, right through to its current position as one of the world’s premier motoring brands, this beautifully designed pocket guide celebrates McLaren’s major achievements across Formula 1, the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and beyond. It also highlights the host of legendary drivers who have sat behind the wheel of a McLaren on the grid, from Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost to Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.



The brand’s phenomenal road cars are also included here, from the record-breaking McLaren F1 to the revolutionary GTS. Filled with beautiful photography and insightful text, The Story of McLaren charts the history of this extraordinary marque in perfectly giftable package.