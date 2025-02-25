The Stylish Life- Grand Prix

This sumptuous book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Prix world, featuring rare on-track moments, fashion shows and extravagant parties that make up the glamour and excitement of this elite sport. A stunning collection of over 100 high-quality photographs that capture the flair of Grand Prix racing - from vintage black and white shots to vibrant colour photos of prized cars, legendary drivers and glamorous celebrities.

High-quality photography captures the essence of a fascinating lifestyle full of beauty and prestige.