The Stylish Life- Grand Prix

Description

This sumptuous book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Prix world, featuring rare on-track moments, fashion shows and extravagant parties that make up the glamour and excitement of this elite sport. A stunning collection of over 100 high-quality photographs that capture the flair of Grand Prix racing - from vintage black and white shots to vibrant colour photos of prized cars, legendary drivers and glamorous celebrities. 

High-quality photography captures the essence of a fascinating lifestyle full of beauty and prestige.

Additional Information

Book Title:
The Stylish Life- Grand Prix
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
176
Author:
Elizabeth Smith
