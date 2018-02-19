The VW Air-Cooled Engine, Repair and Maintenance

Description
ISBN: 9781785003752
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 19/02/2018
PAGES: 144
BINDING: Paperback
SIZE: 246x189 mm
INSIDE: 300 colour photographs
Author: Ken Cservenka
The VW Air-Cooled Engine is a no-nonsense engine manual that any practical-minded person can understand, giving a highly illustrated step-by-step guide to dismantling and rebuilding a Type 1 engine. Most of the operations described in the book can be applied to the Type 4 unit used in 1700, 1800 and 2-litre Transporter models as well.
Topics covered include:
- Workshop essentials
- Keeping the engine healthy
- Removing and stripping down the engine
- Examination of the engine components
- Reassembling the engine and ancillaries
- Full specifications of the various Type 1 and Type 4 engines