The VW Air-Cooled Engine, Repair and Maintenance

ISBN: 9781785003752

PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 19/02/2018

PAGES: 144

BINDING: Paperback

SIZE: 246x189 mm

INSIDE: 300 colour photographs

Author: Ken Cservenka

The VW Air-Cooled Engine is a no-nonsense engine manual that any practical-minded person can understand, giving a highly illustrated step-by-step guide to dismantling and rebuilding a Type 1 engine. Most of the operations described in the book can be applied to the Type 4 unit used in 1700, 1800 and 2-litre Transporter models as well.

Topics covered include: