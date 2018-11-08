Author: Tom Cotter, ISBN: 9780760363034, Hardcover, Published in 2018, 256 pages

Tom Cotter is the best-known barn-find collector-car expert working today. Tom Cotter's Best Barn-Find Collector Car Tales​ pulls together his best barn find stories from America and around the globe.

Tom Cotter bought his first barn find some 50 years ago and has never looked back. Over the proceeding decades, he has continued to unearth automotive gems, some of which reside in his garage and others found just for the pleasure of the hunt.

Tom's passion for automotive archaeology has made him a nexus for other barn finders, whose stories he has collected for more than 20 years. He’s further expanded the scope of his passion as host for The Barn Find Hunter, a Hagertys-sponsored webcast with over 20 episodes now available.

Tom Cotter's Best Barn-Find Collector Car Talespulls together the very best stories from Cotter’s previous books and adds several new tales, all of which are presented in this handsome hardcover edition. From Shelby Cobras, to classic Duesenbergs, to Harley hoards and lost supercars, Cotter brings to light the most amazing, outrageous, and unexpected finds he and his barn-finding brethren have discovered.