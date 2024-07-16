Touch Wood! Autobiography Of The Le Mans Winner - Leather Bound Edition

Description
This is the often hilarious life story of 1953 Le Mans 24-Hours race winner Duncan Hamilton. First published in 1960, this new edition, which includes over 100 photographs, has been edited and extended by Doug Nye and is a must for any classic car enthusiast car enthusias's bookself.
This book is the Leather Bound edition.
Additional Information
Book Title:
Touch Wood! Autobiography Of The Le Mans Winner
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1990
Pages:
168
Author:
Duncan Hamilton
