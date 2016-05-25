Toyota Celica FWD (1986-1999)Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: Toyota Celica Haynes Repair Manual covering all 1986 thru 1999 FWD models, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Exclusions:
Does not include 4WD (All-Trac) models
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 328
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 92020
ISBN: 9781563923975
Author: Haynes Staff
Description 1:
Front-wheel-drive
Description 2:
Petrol: 2.0L SOHC 8V EFI (2S-E), 2.0L DOHC 16V EFI (3S-FE), 2.2L DOHC 16V EFI (5S-FE), 1.6L DOHC 16V EFI (4A-FE), 1.6L DOHC 16V EFI (7A-FE)
Description 3:
Not covered: 4WD models
