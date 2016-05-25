Toyota Corolla RWD (1980-1987) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781850106326
UPC:
9781850106326
MPN:
92032
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$66.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Toyota Corolla Haynes Repair Manual covering all RWD Corolla models from 1980 thru 1987, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 336
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 92032
ISBN: 9781850106326
Author: Haynes Staff

Description 1:
Rear-wheel-drive

Description 2:
Petrol: 1.8L OHV 4-cyl (3T-C), 1.6L SOHC 8V carb 4-cyl (4A-C), 1.6L DOHC 16V EFI (4A-GE)

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Toyota RAV4 (94-12) Haynes Repair Manual Toyota RAV4 1996 - 2012 Workshop Manual (9781620921043) back
Add to Cart

Toyota RAV4 (94-12) Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$72.56
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...