Toyota MR2 (1985-1987) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Toyota MR2 Haynes Repair Manual from 1985 thru 1987, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 92065
ISBN: 9781850103394
Author: Haynes Staff

Petrol: 1.6L 4-cyl DOHC 16V (4A-GE). 5-spd man-trans. 4-spd auto-trans

