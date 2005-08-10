Toyota Yaris Petrol 1999 - 2005 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Toyota Yaris Petrol (99 - 05) T to 05
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback.
Petrol: 1.0 litre (998cc) and 1.3 litre (1299cc).
Does NOT cover T-Sport, Free-Tronic/MMT clutchless transmission or features specific to Verso models.
Table of contents
ontents, General Information
Chapter 1: Routine maintenance and servicing
Chapter 2: Part A: Engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part B: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel system
Chapter 4: Part B: Emission control and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Multi-Mode transmission
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Braking system
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference