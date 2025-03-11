Toyota Yaris WRC - The full story of the TOYOTA Gazoo Racing WRC campaign

The full story of Toyota's recent and highly-successful World Rally Championship campaign, undertaken by its motorsport subsidiary, Gazoo Racing.

Here is the full and rarely-told story of Toyota's recent and highly-successful World Rally Championship campaign, undertaken by its motorsport subsidiary, Gazoo Racing.

Beginning with a look back at Toyota's early days in the rallying arena, the book quickly moves on to cover each and every WRC entry made by Gazoo, detailing technical changes and the drivers that brought the team victory along the way. Each season from 2017 onwards includes full results and a summary for quick reference, as well as a stunning selection of photography sourced from the factory.