Trans Africa Land Rover: 65th Anniversary Special Edition - The epic story of Philip Kohler's overland journey across Africa and Europe in his 1959 Series II Land-Rover

When Philip Kohler left his native South Australia in 1955, his sights were firmly set on the UK, yet his continued appetite for travel eventually led him to Northern Rhodesia – a move that would ultimately see him fulfil a deeply held desire to complete a solo crossing of the Sahara desert.



Kohler spent several years traversing his way across a continent that was in the midst of revolution and change – documenting his journey with his trusted Leica camera – before arriving back in London in 1962. The adventure provided not just new experiences, but also shaped the rest of his professional life – a chance encounter with John Wayne resulting in a hugely successful career in the international film industry.



Lavishly illustrated with the photographs that Kohler took along the way, the first edition of Martin Port’s book was released to universal acclaim and won its category in the RAC Motoring Book of the Year Awards in 2022.



This special-edition reprint celebrates the 65th anniversary of the start of Philip Kohler’s extraordinary journey as he set out from Cape Town in 1960.



Featuring previously unpublished photographs and additional content, including a look at the equipment Kohler used during his trip, plus details of recent work, this edition also examines the remarkable originality of a vehicle that is still used as intended.