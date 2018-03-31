Triumph Bonneville T100, T120, Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Cup & Scrambler 2016 - 2017 Workshop Manual

  • Triumph Bonneville T100, T120, Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Cup & Scrambler (2016 - 2017) Haynes Repair Manual
Complete coverage for your Triumph Bonneville T100, T120, Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Cup & Scrambler (16 - 17)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

 

What's covered: 

Street Twin 900cc (16 - 17)
Street Cup 900cc (17) 
Street Scrambler 900cc (17) 
Bonneville T100 900cc (17) 
Bonneville T120 1200cc (16 - 17)
Bobber 1200cc (17) 
Thruxton 1200cc (16 - 17) 
Thruxton R 1200cc (16 - 17) 

