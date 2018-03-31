Triumph Bonneville T100, T120, Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Cup & Scrambler 2016 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Triumph Bonneville T100, T120, Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Cup & Scrambler (16 - 17)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
Street Twin 900cc (16 - 17)
Street Cup 900cc (17)
Street Scrambler 900cc (17)
Bonneville T100 900cc (17)
Bonneville T120 1200cc (16 - 17)
Bobber 1200cc (17)
Thruxton 1200cc (16 - 17)
Thruxton R 1200cc (16 - 17)