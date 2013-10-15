Triumph GT6 & Vitesse (62 - 74 ) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: GT6 Coupe and Vitesse Saloon., Petrol: 1.6 litre (1596cc) and 2.0 litre (1998cc).

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, October 15, 2013
Part Number: 112
ISBN: 9780857336958
Coupe, Vitesse Sedan

Petrol: 1.6L (1596cc), 2.0L (1998cc)

