Triumph Herald (59 - 71) up to K Haynes Repair Manual (Classic Reprint)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780857336026
UPC:
9780857336026
MPN:
10
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$66.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Herald Saloon, Coupe, Estate, Convertible and Van.Petrol: 1.0 litre (948cc), 1.1 litre (1147cc) & 1.3 litre (1296cc)., PLEASE NOTE:This manual has been written for vehicles sold in the United Kingdom market. While the majority of the content will be applicable to vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand markets, some variations may occur, and these may not be covered in the manual.

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, September 30, 2013
Part Number: 10
ISBN: 9780857336026
Author:

Description 1:
Sedan, Coupe, Wagon, Convertible & Van

Description 2:
Petrol: 1.0L (948cc), 1.1L (1147cc) 1.3L (1296cc)

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse &amp; Herald Restoration Manual

Triumph Spitfire GT6, Vitesse and Herald Restoration Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Lindsay Porter . When the Triumph Herald, Spitfire and derivatives first appeared in the 1960s, their radically new design features made them perfect DIY cars for the owners of the day. Today,...
Triumph Stag (70 - 78) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Triumph Stag (70 - 78) Haynes Repair Manual

$66.95
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are...
BSA Bantam (48 - 71) Haynes Repair Manual BSA Bantam (48 - 71) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

BSA Bantam (48 - 71) Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

MSRP: $59.95
$49.95
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...