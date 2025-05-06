Launched in 1959, the Triumph Herald had instant appeal.

Its attractive design by Giovanni Michelotti marked a change of direction for Triumph and the car also featured innovative engineering. Achieving sales of over half a million during its production years, it continues to be widely sought-after today by classic-car enthusiasts.

Here the history and development of the Triumph Herald are explored, as well as the various body styles, including saloon, coupé, convertible and estate. Engines and engineering details such as the all-round independent suspension and superbly versatile rack and pinion steering are thoroughly examined.

There is also expert hands-on information for those who want to buy and/or restore a Herald, including how to spot a good car and ways of finding genuine or alternative replacement parts. In this book, Triumph enthusiast and expert Colin Lindsay offers a concise and authoritative guide to owning, restoring and driving this ever-popular classic.