Triumph Razoredge - Renown, 1800 & 2000 (John Bath)

The Triumph Razoredge cars were the last of the traditionally styled British coach-built cars to be produced in the post-war period. In this, the first book to be devoted to the various models under the Razoredge name between 1946 and 1954, Triumph Razoredge expert John Bath describes the development of the models after the acquisition of Triumph by the Standard Motor Company in 1944. The models, which were designed to compete with upmarket cars produced by Rover, Jaguar and others, included the 1800 saloon, the 2000 saloon, both versions of the Triumph Renown and the limousine version. The various evolutions and changes in the models, such as the use of a Standard chassis and the Standard Vanguard drivetrain, as well as both interior and exterior design modifications, are documented here. A smaller model produced by Triumph, known as the Mayflower, which was largely aimed at the American market, is also touched on. Published to coincide with the golden anniversary of the Triumph Razoredge Owners Club, this book is a unique tribute to a series of Triumph traditional coach-built cars.