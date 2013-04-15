Triumph Spitfire (62 - 81) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Mk I, II, III, IV and 1500., Petrol: 1.1 litre (1147cc), 1.3 litre (1296cc) and 1.5 litre (1493cc).

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Published: Monday, April 15, 2013

Part Number: 113

ISBN: 9780857336224

