Triumph Spitfire (62 - 81) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780857336224
UPC:
9780857336224
MPN:
113
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$66.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Mk I, II, III, IV and 1500., Petrol: 1.1 litre (1147cc), 1.3 litre (1296cc) and 1.5 litre (1493cc).

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, April 15, 2013
Part Number: 113
ISBN: 9780857336224
Author:

Description 1:
Mk I, II, III, IV & 1500

Description 2:
Petrol: 1.1L (1147cc), 1.3L (1296cc), 1.5L (1493cc)

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Triumph Stag (70 - 78) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Triumph Stag (70 - 78) Haynes Repair Manual

$66.95
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are...