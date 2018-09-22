Triumph TR2, & TR3 - All models (including 3A & 3B) 1953 to 1962 Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Step-by-step guide to help choose the right car for you

• Written by an experienced owner enthusiast

• Detailed and illustrated coverage of sample cars

• Bodywork, trim and all mechanical aspects examined

• Model variations and specification changes documented

• Advice on spotting non-original features

• Guidance on checking authenticity and paperwork

• Costs of ownership considered

• Maintenance and restoration advice

• All the help you need to make a good investment

Description

If you are a prospective buyer of a TR2 or TR3 this book will take you by the hand – from deciding whether a TR2/TR3 is for you, to choosing how and where to buy the best example. It contains a detailed and illustrated examination of sample cars, and is written by an expert with the sole aim of helping you make an informed choice.

Synopsis

The Triumph TR2 and TR3 were the heralds of a long-running line of Triumph Sports Cars, culminating in the futuristic TR7 of the 1970s. They were truly sporting cars, suitable for competition and enjoyable fast road motoring. The quintessential British Sports Car of the 1950s, more than 83,000 side-screen TRs were produced, which contributed greatly to British manufacturing prestige – and the postwar economy – with approximately 90% being exported, principally to the USA and Canada.

This book is written with the sole aim of giving prospective buyers key knowledge to choose the best example available according to budget. It covers models TR2, TR3, TR3A, and the rare TR3B, produced between 1953 and 1962. All aspects of the car are examined in detail and with many illustrations to back up the text. There is also advice on such matters as non-period modifications. Since the 1980s, the TR models have become finite in number, much cherished by owners, and increased in value, making it very important to know and understand the points to look for, as well as the potential pitfalls of choosing a rogue example.

Having bought an imported TR3a, restoring it and preparing it for racing, the author is also a TR2/TR3 consultant for Club Triumph, and a regular contributor to its magazine, making him well-placed to guide you through finding and choosing the best model for you.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1952-1962

Models Covered:

Triumph TR2, July 1953 to October 1955

TR3, October 1955 to September 1957

TR3A September 1957 to January 1962

TR3B March 1962 to October 1962

Models not Covered:

Derivatives

Italia 1959 to 1962

Swallow Doretti 1953 to 1955

Peerless 1957 to 1960

Warwick GT 1960 to 1962