Triumph TR2, & TR3 - All models (including 3A & 3B) 1953 to 1962 Essential Buyer's Guide

SKU:
9781787112728
UPC:
9781787112728
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Triumph TR2, & TR3 - All models (including 3A & 3B) 1953 to 1962 Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787112728)
  • Triumph TR2, & TR3 - All models (including 3A & 3B) 1953 to 1962 Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787112728)
$29.95

Description

Features

• Step-by-step guide to help choose the right car for you
• Written by an experienced owner enthusiast
• Detailed and illustrated coverage of sample cars
• Bodywork, trim and all mechanical aspects examined
• Model variations and specification changes documented
• Advice on spotting non-original features
• Guidance on checking authenticity and paperwork
• Costs of ownership considered
• Maintenance and restoration advice
• All the help you need to make a good investment

Description

If you are a prospective buyer of a TR2 or TR3 this book will take you by the hand – from deciding whether a TR2/TR3 is for you, to choosing how and where to buy the best example. It contains a detailed and illustrated examination of sample cars, and is written by an expert with the sole aim of helping you make an informed choice.
Synopsis

The Triumph TR2 and TR3 were the heralds of a long-running line of Triumph Sports Cars, culminating in the futuristic TR7 of the 1970s. They were truly sporting cars, suitable for competition and enjoyable fast road motoring. The quintessential British Sports Car of the 1950s, more than 83,000 side-screen TRs were produced, which contributed greatly to British manufacturing prestige – and the postwar economy – with approximately 90% being exported, principally to the USA and Canada.
This book is written with the sole aim of giving prospective buyers key knowledge to choose the best example available according to budget. It covers models TR2, TR3, TR3A, and the rare TR3B, produced between 1953 and 1962. All aspects of the car are examined in detail and with many illustrations to back up the text. There is also advice on such matters as non-period modifications. Since the 1980s, the TR models have become finite in number, much cherished by owners, and increased in value, making it very important to know and understand the points to look for, as well as the potential pitfalls of choosing a rogue example.
Having bought an imported TR3a, restoring it and preparing it for racing, the author is also a TR2/TR3 consultant for Club Triumph, and a regular contributor to its magazine, making him well-placed to guide you through finding and choosing the best model for you.
Additional Information

Period Covered:
1952-1962

Models Covered:
Triumph TR2, July 1953 to October 1955
TR3, October 1955 to September 1957
TR3A September 1957 to January 1962
TR3B March 1962 to October 1962

Models not Covered:
Derivatives
Italia 1959 to 1962
Swallow Doretti 1953 to 1955
Peerless 1957 to 1960
Warwick GT 1960 to 1962

 

View AllClose

Related Products

On Sale
Triumph TR2, TR3 and TR3A In Detail Triumph TR2, TR3 and TR3A In Detail
Add to Cart

Herridge & Sons

Triumph TR2, TR3 and TR3A In Detail

MSRP: $199.95
Now: $89.95
Was: $199.95
By: Bill Piggott . As the 1950s progressed the British motor industry offered an ever more exciting range of sports cars. At the beginning of the decade the sporting motorist could buy a Morgan, an...
MSRP: $199.95
Now: $89.95
Was: $199.95
Add to Cart
Triumph TR2 &amp; TR3 Workshop Manual Triumph TR2 &amp; TR3 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Brooklands Books

Triumph TR2 and TR3 Workshop Manual

$109.95
By: Factory . Third Edition, Incorporating Supplement for TR3 Model This Manual has been prepared with a view to assisting Standard Distributors and Dealers, at Home and Over-seas, to give an...
$109.95
Add to Cart
Triumph TR6: The Essential Buyer's Guide Triumph TR6: The Essential Buyer's Guide
Add to Cart

Veloce Publishing

Triumph TR6 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

$29.95
By: Roger Williams . A small investment in this book could save you a fortune ... With the aid of this book's step-by-step expert guidance, you'll discover all you need to know about the car you...
$29.95
Add to Cart