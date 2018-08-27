TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

DVD Region Code: 0 All Regions, PAL, Running time: 228 minutes, extras 122 minutes

The 2018 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy saw nearly every record broken in a spectacular week of racing that will no doubt go down as one of the best ever.

Coming in to TT 2018 the absolute lap record stood at 133.962mph. After the RST Superbike TT Dean Harrison had pushed it out to 134.432mph. By the end of the PokerStars Senior TT Race Peter Hickman had smashed it out to 135.452mph!

Not to be outdone Ben and Tom Birchall had obliterated their own year-old sidecar lap record - every single race lap they completed in 2018 was inside their old mark and they eventually raised the bar to 119.25mph by becoming the first outfit to lap in under eighteen minutes.

Mere statistics do not do justice to the extraordinary racing that was witnessed on the Mountain Course in 2018 - crowds of thousands saw history in the making as glorious sunshine and near perfect conditions turned the 37.73 mile public road circuit into fastest motorcycle race course in the world.

Watching this superb review you’ll be blown away by the skills on display as you drink in the highlights of seven solo and two sidecar races, all run in record breaking times.

The brilliant heli-cam shots give you an unmatched view of the action chasing top riders across the Isle of Man’s stunning landscapes at speeds in the region of 180mph while multiple camera locations take you close up to the action at breathtaking corners where tiny margins make all the difference in races won by seconds.

Get ready for the most incredible motorcycle racing review you’ll see this year!

Includes bonus DVD disc of special features: