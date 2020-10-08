TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
5017559132484
UPC:
5017559132484
MPN:
5017559132484
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

180mph over the crest of a blind hill, clicking up another gear and keeping the throttle wide open for the plunge to the crossroads at the bottom hill… Can you imagine what it feels like?

With street lights, drain covers, road signs and stone walls flashing past just inches from their elbows the best of the world’s road racers live for the thrill of the Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy – a race like no other.

Run on a 37.73 mile course that winds through the Isle of Man’s sleepy countryside on narrow public roads, the TT has been in existence for over a century and every year it draws thousands of visitors from across the globe.

If you’ve never seen the TT get set for the most incredible sporting experience of your life.

These highlights capture the intense speed, excitement and thrill of public roads racing at the sharp end, packed with action from seven solo races. If you think the motorcycle racers are crazy, wait until you see the sidecars! The antics of the drivers and their acrobatic passengers will blow you away.

The Official Review of the 2019 Isle of Man TT Races Fuelled by Monster Energy are totally unmissable, whether you are first timer or a seasoned veteran.

 

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Back Cover
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
4 hours mind blowing action, the first 132mph Lap!, ISBN: 5017559122850 The Official Review of the 2014 Isle of Man TT has so much non-stop action crammed into four hours that it's been hard for...
TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD - front TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD - back
Add to Cart

TT Isle Of Man 2015 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Duke Marketing, TT 2015 The Official Review "The Comeback KIngs" - Four Hours Of Record-Breaking Action !! Barcode: 5017559124922 Running Time: 242 Minutes - PAL 0 All Regions Any of the...
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
ISBN: 5017559126735, Pal, 0 All Regions, 343 minutes Includes bonus disc with 2 hours of awesome extras Highlights of all solo and sidecar races Includes coverage of the fastest ever TT lap -...
TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
DVD Region Code: 0 All Regions, PAL, Running time: 228 minutes, extras 122 minutes The 2018 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy saw nearly every record broken in a spectacular week of racing...