Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 Handbook (Ron Session)

Description

By: Ron Sessions . 2nd hand book in good conditon

REBUILD OR MODIFY YOUR TURBO 250, 250C, 350, 350C OR 375B
Are you lost in the planetaries? Does the thought of tearing into your Turbo Hydra-matic transmission intimidate you? Fear not. This book shows you how to do it like a pro.

Clear, concise text leads you through every step of the rebuild, from transmission removal, teardown and inspection to assembly and installation. Also covers transmission identification, principles of operation and maintenance, troubleshooting and in-car repairs. Extensive parts-interchange section is a money-savings plus.

Includes heavy-duty and high-performance modifications: coolers, high-stall converters, shift-programming kits, internal beef-ups and more. How to build a street, drag-racing, off-road-racing or trailer-towing transmission to last. Details how to swap a Turbo 350 for your Turbo 200. Lists transmission builders and parts suppliers.

More than 750 photos, drawings and charts combine with text to give you the most authoritative book of its kind.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
HP-511
ISBN 10:
0895860511
ISBN 13:
9780895860514
 
Published:
 
Dimensions:
200x255mm
Pages:
255
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
075478000517
 
View AllClose

