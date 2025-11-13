Veloce Publishing

Ultimate Book of the Mercedes-Benz SL & SLC: 107 Series 1971 to 1989 Catalogue Raisonne

Description

The definitive celebration of the Mercedes-Benz SL and SLC 107 series – 1971 to 1989

Timeless, elegant, and engineered to perfection, the 107 series SL and SLC remain among the most coveted Mercedes-Benz models ever built. Launched over half a century ago, their appeal has never faded – attracting new generations of admirers while rekindling the passion of those who first encountered them in showroom windows.

This beautifully produced volume is the ultimate catalogue raisonné of these iconic machines. Authored by renowned motoring historian and marque expert Brian Long, it draws on decades of research and personal ownership experience to deliver unrivalled depth and accuracy.

From the earliest design sketches to the final production models, every facet of the R107 roadsters and C107 coupés is explored – including their conception, engineering innovations, and evolution over nearly two decades. The narrative covers global market variations, powertrains, chassis developments, colour and trim combinations, and the motorsport legacy that shaped their DNA.

Rich factory-sourced photography – from period press shots to advertising materials – captures the cars in all their glory, supported by original brochures, technical charts, and full colour and trim guides for each model year. Insights into the SL and SLC’s racing roots, from the post-war W194 to the celebrated 300SL, 190SL, and W113 “Pagoda,” provide essential historical context.

More than just a model history, this is an authoritative reference and a visual tribute to Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship at its peak. Whether you are a dedicated collector, a lifelong SL enthusiast, or a newcomer to the marque’s storied legacy, this book offers a richly detailed journey into one of the most enduring chapters of automotive excellence.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Ultimate Book of the Mercedes-Benz SL & SLC: 107 Series 1971 to 1989 Catalogue Raisonne
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
304
Author:
Brian Long
