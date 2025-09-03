Porter Press International

Ultimate Ford GT40 - The Definitive History (Volume 2) 1963 - 1965

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089726
UPC:
9781913089726
MPN:
9781913089726
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$1,000.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Limited to 750 Copies

Porter Press has published the second volume of its landmark four-volume work Ultimate Ford GT40, which chronicles the Le Mans-winning sports-racing car in unprecedented detail.

Volume 2 investigates the origins of the GT40, including Ford’s initial plan to buy Ferrari, the story of the Lola Mk6, from which many design cues were taken, and subsequent development of the Ford GT project.

It details the design and build of the prototypes and early production cars, and the extensive testing programme, followed by the setting up of FAV and the arrival of Shelby and the GT40 Mark II. The competition début of the car is chronicled, along with all the 1964 races in which the GT40 competed, and the 1965 races up to and including Le Mans.

The authors have been granted unique access to several thousand pages of original 1960s documentation produced not only by Ford, but also by its agents Ford Advanced Vehicles and Shelby American. With the cooperation of the Ford Motor Company, many previously unseen photographs have been made available to illustrate the GT40 throughout its design build and racing career. Additionally, other photographers and agencies have delved into their archives to come up with pictures which hitherto have not been seen in print.

This fascinating and substantial collection of new material, complemented by previously unpublished interviews with many of those involved with the GT40 in period, has enabled the authors to produce an unparalleled history of the car, providing much new insight and analysis.

Volume 1 of Ultimate Ford GT40, providing chassis records and photos for every GT40 built, was written by Ronnie Spain and published in December 2024.

Volume 2 begins the chronological history of the GT40, from its roots in the early 1960s through the challenges of its formative racing career.

Volume 3 will tell the story from post-Le Mans 1965 up to and including Le Mans 1966, and Volume 4 will cover the period from post-Le Mans 1966 to 1970.

Together, the four volumes will provide the most detailed and comprehensive study of the GT40’s history ever undertaken – the ultimate work on these iconic cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ultimate Ford GT40 - The Definitive History (Volume 2) 1963 - 1965
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
576
Author:
John S Allen, Graham Endeacott and Mark Cole with Mike Teske
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche 911: The Definitive History 1963 to 1971 (9781903706282) Porsche 911: The Definitive History 1963 to 1971 (9781903706282) - back

Porsche 911 - The Definitive History 1963 to 1971

Veloce Publishing

$595.00
Author: Brian Long, Hardbound, 196 Pages, ISBN: 9781903706282, First Edition, 2003, **VERY RARE VOLUME ONE OF SERIES IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** It is hard to believe, but the Porsche...
Out of stock
Ferrari 250 GTO - Ultimate Series (James Page) (9781913089023) Ferrari 250 GTO - Ultimate Series (James Page) (9781913089023)

Ultimate Ferrari 250 GTO The Definitive History (James Page)

Porter Press International

$1,200.00
Ultimate Ferrari GTO explores the story of this iconic family of cars in more detail and with more authority than ever before. Introduced in 1962 as the final evolutionary step in...
Out of stock
Ford GT40 &amp; GT Ultimate Portfolio 1964 - 2006 Ford GT40 &amp; GT Ultimate Portfolio 1964 - 2006

Ford GT40 and GT Ultimate Portfolio 1964 - 2006

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . Built to take on the Ferrari at Le Mans, the GT40 began its race career in 1964 and continued into the 70s. A brief "production" career as the Mark 3 followed to satisfy...
Out of stock
Mini: The Definitive History Mini: The Definitive History

Mini - The Definitive History

Haynes

$199.95
By: Jon Pressnell . The Mini was the car that changed the face of motoring. Establishing front-wheel drive as the norm, its cheeky charm, superb roadholding and unparalleled space-efficiency made it...