Ultimate Muscle - GTO, Shelby, Mustang, Hemi (Paul Zazarine, Tom Corcoran Anthony Young 2002)

  • Ultimate Muscle - GTO, Shelby, Mustang, Hemi (Paul Zazarine, Tom Corcoran Anthony Young 2002)
2nd hand book in very good condition.

Title: Ultimate Muscle: GTO, Shelby Mustang, Hemi
Authors: Tom Corcoran, Anthony Young, Paul Zazarine
Publication Year: 2002
Publisher: Motorbooks (MBI Publishing Company LLC)
Format: Paperback (Trade Paperback)
Pages: 382

Description:

Unleash the power and history of America's most iconic muscle cars with "Ultimate Muscle: GTO, Shelby Mustang, Hemi." This comprehensive 384-page paperback, published by Motorbooks in 2002, is the definitive guide for enthusiasts of classic American performance. Written by an expert team of authors—Tom Corcoran, Anthony Young, and Paul Zazarine—this book combines three of Motorbooks' most popular muscle car histories into a single volume. Dive deep into the stories of the groundbreaking Pontiac GTO, the legendary Carroll Shelby-designed Mustangs, and the formidable Chrysler Hemi V-8. Featuring stunning archival images, period advertisements, and gorgeous color photos of restored vehicles, this book is an essential addition to any automotive library.

Book Title:
Ultimate Muscle: GTO, Shelby, Mustang, Hemi
Author:
Tom Corcoran, Anthony Young, Paul Zazarine
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2002
Pages:
382
