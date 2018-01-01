  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Unique Lalique Mascots Volume 2 - The automotive radiator hood & desk ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique

Unique Lalique Mascots Volume 2 - The automotive radiator hood & desk ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique

Hover over image to zoom

  • Unique Lalique Mascots Volume 2 - The automotive radiator hood & desk ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique
Grosvenor House Publishing Limited
US$76.96
Stock Code SKU:
9781786239037
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
2
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: G. G. Wainer, ISBN: 9781786239037, hardcover book published in 2017, 128 pages

This is the follow-up edition of the title: Unique Lalique Mascots sub-title The automotive radiator hood ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique (including auction realisation prices) by G.G. Weiner.

Volume 2 has been updated with the latest auction results and the added description including Desk Ornaments. This is now the definitive work on the subject which includes, as yet, unpublished photos of the factory colour test pieces and the unique one-off King's Greyhound. 

This reference work should prove to be invaluable to students, collectors, dealers, museums, libraries and auction houses who have an interest in Lalique glass of the art deco period.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Unique Lalique Mascots Volume 2 - The automotive radiator hood & desk ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique to your wish list.