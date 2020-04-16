Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Chrysler
General & Other Models
Valiant Brochure Book (Gavin Farmer, Hardcover, 9780980522983)
Ilinga Books
Valiant Brochure Book (Gavin Farmer, Hardcover, 9780980522983)
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Ilinga Books
Valiant Brochure Book (Gavin Farmer, Hardcover, 9780980522983)
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780980522983
UPC:
9780980522983
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$100.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
4
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Porsche Boxster - The Complete Story (Signed by Gavin Farmer)
Crowood
MSRP:
Now:
$99.95
Was:
Signed by the author Gavin Farmer The Porsche Boxster was conceived at a time when the company's fortunes were at a low ebb, but it has gone on to be a huge sales success, doing much to secure the...
Out of stock
Hey Charger The Sensational Australian Chrysler Valiant Chargers (Revised Edition 2016)
Ilinga Books
MSRP:
Now:
$195.00
Was:
Authors: Gavin Farmer, Gary Bridger, ISBN: 9780980522938, Hardcover, 248 pages, published March 2016 New chapter on the adventures on Leo Geoghegan Totally revised chapter on the E55...
Out of stock
Hey Charger The Sensational Australian Chrysler Valiant Chargers (2016 Leatherbound, Edition)
Ilinga Books
MSRP:
Now:
$220.00
Was:
Authors: Gavin Farmer, Gary Bridger, ISBN: 9780980522938, Hardcover, 248 pages, published March 2016 Limited Leatherbound Edition signed by both authors** New chapter on the...
Choose Options
Valiant by Chrysler - The Finest of the 3 - A History of The Chrysler Valiant in Australia 1962-1981
Ilinga Books
MSRP:
Now:
$100.00 - $250.00
Was:
Author: Gavin farmer, ISBN: 9780980522976, Stanard Edition or Limited Leatehrbound Edition. (limited edition - 100 copies, numbered & signed (number may vary from the one used on the...
Add to Cart
Chrysler Brochure Book (Gavin Farmer, Hardcover, 9780980522990)
Ilinga Books
MSRP:
Now:
$100.00
Was:
This is a companion book to the Valiant Brochure book. It embraces all the “other” makes and models associated with Chrysler Australia during the post-war period. Included in this...
OK