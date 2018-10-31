Vauxhall / Opel Mokka Petrol & Diesel 2012 - Sept 2016 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Vauxhall/Opel Mokka Petrol & Diesel (12 - Sept 16) 62 to 66
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Petrol:
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.4 litre (1364cc)
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.6 litre (1598cc)
Diesel:
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.6 litre (1598cc)
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.7 litre (1686cc)
Mokka mini-SUV with two and four-wheel-drive.
Does NOT cover ‘Mokka X’ range introduced October 2016 or dual fuel (LPG) models.