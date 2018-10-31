Vauxhall / Opel Mokka Petrol & Diesel 2012 - Sept 2016 Workshop Manual

Description

Complete coverage for your Vauxhall/Opel Mokka Petrol & Diesel (12 - Sept 16) 62 to 66

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Petrol:
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.4 litre (1364cc)
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.6 litre (1598cc)

Diesel:
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.6 litre (1598cc)
Vauxhall/Opel Mokka 1.7 litre (1686cc)

Mokka mini-SUV with two and four-wheel-drive.

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover ‘Mokka X’ range introduced October 2016 or dual fuel (LPG) models.

Part number: 
6413
Dimensions: 
270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 
356
ISBN-13: 
9781785214134
ISBN-10: 
1785214136
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 31 October, 2018
Language: 
English
