Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Car Workshop Manuals
Holden, Opel, Vauxhall
Vauxhall Velox & Cresta Owner Manual (Part No. 7389983 by General Motors-Holden Pty LTD 1963, 1st edition)
General Motors-Holden Pty Ltd
Vauxhall Velox & Cresta Owner Manual (Part No. 7389983 by General Motors-Holden Pty LTD 1963, 1st edition)
SKU:
7389983
UPC:
7389983
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Automobile Quarterly Vol 43 No 1
MSRP:
Now:
$80.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition
MSRP:
Now:
$80.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Automobile Quarterly Vol 4 No 1
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Automobile Quarterly Vol 2 No 1
MSRP:
Now:
$80.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition
MSRP:
Now:
$80.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Automobile Quarterly Vol 44 No 1
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Out of stock
Automobile Quarterly Vol 42 No 1
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent condition
MSRP:
Now:
$40.00
Was:
Out of stock
×
×