Vespa GTS, GTV, LX & S 125 to 300 (05 - 18) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785214189
UPC:
9781785214189
MPN:
M4898
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GTS125/150 124/151cc (09-18)GTS250 244cc (05-09)¶ÿGTS300 278cc (08-18)¶ÿGTV/GT250 244cc (07-10)GTV300 278cc (2010)¶ÿLX125/150 124/151cc (09-14)¶ÿLXV125/150 124cc (10-14)S125/150 124/151cc (09-13)¶ÿPrimavera 124cc (14-18)Sprint 124cc (14-18)¶ÿ, Includes Super, SuperSport, Touring, i-get and Special Edition/Anniversary models. Covers mechanical features¶ÿof the 946.

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 336
Cover: Paperback
Published: Friday, October 12, 2018
Part Number: M4898
ISBN: 9781785214189
Author:

Description 1:
GTS125/150 124/151cc 09-18, GTS250 244cc 05-09, GTS300 278cc 08-18, GTV/GT250 244cc 07-10, GTV300 278cc 2010

Description 2:
LX125/150 124/151cc 09-14, LXV125/150 124cc 10-14, S125/150 124/151cc 09-13, Primavera 124cc 14-18, Sprint 124cc 14-18

Description 3:
Includes Super, SuperSport, Touring, i-get and Special Edition/Anniversary models. Covers mechanical features of the 946

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

The Haynes Car Bodywork Repair Manual The Haynes Car Bodywork Repair Manual
Add to Cart

The Haynes Car Bodywork Repair Manual

Haynes

$39.95
By: Martynn Randall . The Haynes Car Bodywork Repair Manual - Car bodywork and paintwork from paint touch-up to major repairs. The definitive DIY manual on car bodywork repair. Topics range from...
Pit Bikes Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Pit Bikes Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$49.95
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...