Vespa GTS, GTV, LX & S 125 to 300 (05 - 18) Haynes Repair Manual

Specific Information: GTS125/150 124/151cc (09-18)GTS250 244cc (05-09)¶ÿGTS300 278cc (08-18)¶ÿGTV/GT250 244cc (07-10)GTV300 278cc (2010)¶ÿLX125/150 124/151cc (09-14)¶ÿLXV125/150 124cc (10-14)S125/150 124/151cc (09-13)¶ÿPrimavera 124cc (14-18)Sprint 124cc (14-18)¶ÿ, Includes Super, SuperSport, Touring, i-get and Special Edition/Anniversary models. Covers mechanical features¶ÿof the 946.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 336
Cover: Paperback
Published: Friday, October 12, 2018
Part Number: M4898
ISBN: 9781785214189
