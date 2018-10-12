Vespa GTS, GTV, LX & S 125 to 300 (05 - 18) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GTS125/150 124/151cc (09-18)GTS250 244cc (05-09)¶ÿGTS300 278cc (08-18)¶ÿGTV/GT250 244cc (07-10)GTV300 278cc (2010)¶ÿLX125/150 124/151cc (09-14)¶ÿLXV125/150 124cc (10-14)S125/150 124/151cc (09-13)¶ÿPrimavera 124cc (14-18)Sprint 124cc (14-18)¶ÿ, Includes Super, SuperSport, Touring, i-get and Special Edition/Anniversary models. Covers mechanical features¶ÿof the 946.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Friday, October 12, 2018

Part Number: M4898

ISBN: 9781785214189

