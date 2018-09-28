Volkswagen New Beetle 1998 - 2008 Incl. Convertible Service Manual

Official Service Manual from Bentley Publishers, paperback, ISBN: 9780837615592, RB-VB08

Service to Volkswagen owners is of top priority to the Volkswagen organization and has always included the continuing development and introduction of new and expanded services. Whether you're a professional or a do-it-yourself Volkswagen owner, this manual will help you understand, care for, and repair your Volkswagen.

Although the do-it-yourself Volkswagen owner will find this manual indispensable as a source of theory of operation and step-by-step maintenance and repair information, the Volkswagen owner who has no intention of working on his or her car will find that reading and owning this manual will make it possible to discuss repairs more intelligently with a professional technician.

See how to perform routine maintenance procedures. such as checking fluids.



Fully detailed exploded views including front body assembly. 50 Body-Front

Comprehensive electrical wiring diagrams.

EWD Electrical Wiring Diagrams

Features:

• Maintenance procedures for everything from routine oil changes to replacing key battery in remote control. This manual tells you what to do and how and when to do it.

• Engine and cylinder head service, repair and reconditioning, including camshaft timing belt replacement.

• Explanation of Motronic 5.9.2, ME7 and Diesel Turbo Direct Injection (TDI) engine management systems.

• Emission control tests. repairs and adjustments. including Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and Secondary Air Injection (AIR) system.

• Drivetrain maintenance, troubleshooting, adjustment and repair,including hydraulic clutch. gearshift linkage, and drive axles.

• Suspension component replacement, including front struts, rear shocks, rear coil springs, and wheel bearing/hub units.

• Coverage of ABS/EDL/ASR/ESP brake and drivetrain systems.

• Heating and air conditioning repair, including A/C component replacement.

• Body adjustment and repairs, including front and rear clip removal and installation.

• Wiring schematics, fuse/relay locations and a general explanation of electrical circuitry.

• Comprehensive Volkswagen factory tolerances. wear limits, adjustments, and tightening torques that you've come to expect from Bentley manuals.

Engines:

1.8L turbo gasoline (engine code: APH, AWV. AWP, BKF, BNU)

1.9L TDI diesel (engine code: ALH. BEW)

2.0L gasoline (engine code: AEG, AVH, AZG. BDC, BEV, BGD)

2.5L gasoline (engine code: BPR. BPS)