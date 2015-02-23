Volvo S40 & V50 Petrol & Diesel (Mar 2004 - Jun 2007) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Volvo S40 & V50 Petrol & Diesel (Mar 04 - Jun 07) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Volvo S40 and V50 Petrol and Diesel (Mar 04 - Jun 07) 04 to 07
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
S40 Saloon and V50 Estate, inc. special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.8 litre (1798cc), 2.0 litre (1999cc) and 2.4 litre (2435cc).
Turbo-Diesel: 2.0 litre (1988cc).
Does NOT cover ‘Classic’, T5 or AWD (four-wheel-drive) models, or ‘facelifted’ range introduced July 2007. Does NOT cover 1.6 litre or 2.5 litre petrol engines. Does NOT cover 1.6 litre or 2.4 litre diesel engines.