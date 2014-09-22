Description
VW Polo Petrol & Diesel (2002 - Sept 2009) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your VW Polo Petrol and Diesel (02 - Sept 09) 51 to 59
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback, including special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.2 litre (1198cc) 3-cyl and 1.4 litre (1390cc, non-FSI) 4-cyl. Diesel: 1.4 litre (1422cc) 3-cyl and 1.9 litre (1896cc) 4-cyl, inc. PD TDI / turbo.
Does NOT cover models with 1.4 litre FSI, 1.6 litre or 1.8 litre petrol engines, or features specific to ‘Dune’, ‘Fun’ or ‘CrossPolo’ models.
Table of contents
Contents
Safety First!, Roadside repairs, Weekly checks
Chapter 1A : Routine maintenance and servicing – petrol models
Chapter 1B : Routine maintenance and servicing – diesel models
Chapter 2A : 1.2 litre petrol engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2B : 1.4 litre petrol engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2C : Diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2D : Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3 : Cooling, heating and ventilation systems
Chapter 4A : Petrol engine fuel systems
Chapter 4B : Diesel engine fuel systems
Chapter 4C : Emission control and exhaust systems
Chapter 5A : Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5B : Ignition system – petrol engines
Chapter 5C : Pre-heating system – diesel engines
Chapter 6 : Clutch
Chapter 7A : Manual transmission
Chapter 7B : Automatic transmission
Chapter 8 : Driveshafts
Chapter 9 : Braking system
Chapter 10 : Suspension and steering
Chapter 11 : Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12 : Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference, Reference
