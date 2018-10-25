Whispering Smith - Barry Smith World Champion (signed by the author)

Signed by Barry Smith, ISBN: 9780646955155, paperback, approx. 330 pages,

From a humble beginning to a World Champion - Whispering Smith is an autobiography of adventure and determination in the exciting world of motorcycle road racing.

Barry Smith started his motorcycle racing career on a 125 BSA Bantam in 1958, at a Scramble event in country Victoria Australia. However he soon converted to his great passion of road racing, which he continued for the next 25 years.

Barry retired from active racing in 1983 with 2 World Championships and 2 Australian Championships under his belt, he also achieved over 100 first place finishes and more than 200 podium visits during his career.

He has been one of Australia's greatest riders. As Don Cox and Will Hagon wrote in their book "Australian Motorcycle Heroes" - If Barry Smith had been Spanish, Dutch or possibly German, he would have been a national hero. But, being an Australian on small capacity bikes rather than the better accepted big capacity machines, his considerable achievements in Europe and on the Isle of Man have been largely ignored.

This book is an autobiography of the interesting life of Barry Smith. From a humble beginning in the UK, to cutting his teeth on the harsh tracks of Australia, before returning to Europe to join the Continental Circus.

From riding customer bikes to factory rides with Derbi and Suzuki, his travels and drama along the way are all played out in this fascinating book. It outlines his return to Australia to become a family man and run a successful motorcycle business, before returning to his beloved Isle of Man TT, ending up winning the coveted 250cc Formula 3 race three years on the trot. Barry has won more Isle of Man TT races than any other Australian rider.

The Whispering Smith book is A5 or 21cm x 15cm in size. it contains more than 330 pages and over 200 photographs, many of which have never been published before, they show a fascinating insight into the trials and dangers of racing motorcycles in an era where many riders did not survive.

Why Whispering Smith? well, you need to read chapter 6 to find that out!