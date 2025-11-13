The History Press

Whitney Straight - Racing Driver, War Hero, Industrialist - The Authorised Biography

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781803991115
UPC:
9781803991115
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$85.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Whitney Straight made his own way in life. Born in New York with a silver spoon in his mouth, he would earn his living in the boardrooms of some of Britain's greatest companies. He dropped out of Cambridge to become an outstanding racing driver and run a team of Maseratis across Europe and Africa.

A qualified pilot at 17, he revolutionised aircraft design for the enthusiast, and his extraordinary efforts in the Second World War saw him rise from Pilot Officer to Air Commodore. He survived the invasion of Norway, a crash-landing in occupied France and a year as a PoW to emerge with an MC, DFC and US Legion of Merit.

After the war, Straight rejected Churchill's proposal of a career in politics and instead became CEO of BOAC, transforming it into a national airline to be proud of. At Rolls-Royce, he railed against a company dominated by engineers who made poor businessmen, and played a founding role in the separate paths of the aero and auto businesses that are still seen today. An incurable romantic, he could never imagine being married to anyone other than his wife, yet he had numerous relationships.

Paul Kenny has been granted unfettered access to Straight's diaries and photograph albums, and has scoured archives on both sides of the Atlantic, leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of the full story of one of the twentieth century's greatest mavericks.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Whitney Straight - Racing Driver, War Hero, Industrialist - The Authorised Biography
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
496
Author:
Paul Kenny
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Colin Chapman - The Authorised Biography Colin Chapman - The Authorised Biography
Add to Cart

Colin Chapman - The Authorised Biography

Coterie Press

$750.00
This publication is a new book(s) about the life and legacy of the man behind Lotus. Colin Chapman the Biography is the official and definitive record of his achievements, a full and authoritative...
Out of stock
No Bull: The Authorised Biography Of Billy Hamill No Bull: The Authorised Biography Of Billy Hamill

No Bull - The Authorised Biography Of Billy Hamill

$79.95
By: Brian Burford, Billy Hamill . When Billy Hamill embarked on a career as a speedway rider as a wild junior, a future as an international star competing in Europe was a pipe dream - never mind the...
Joey Dunlop: His Authorised Biography Joey Dunlop: His Authorised Biography
Add to Cart

Joey Dunlop - His Authorised Biography

Haynes

$75.00
By: Mac McDiarmid . 2nd hand book in very good condition In June 2000, at the unlikely age of 48, Joey Dunlop won three Isle of Man TT races, taking his all-time tally to a record 26. Less than a...
Out of stock
Gerry Marshall: His Authorised Biography Gerry Marshall: His Authorised Biography

Gerry Marshall - His Authorised Biography

Haynes

$64.95
By: Jeremy Walton, Gregor Marshall . Description Gerry Marshall's motorsport career spanned over 40 years, and during this time he became a legend both on and off the track Here for the first time is...