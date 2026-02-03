World Rally Review 2025 (Wrc) DVD

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions, 7 hours and 56mins

In 2025, the World Rally Championship once again delivered a season long thriller of top-flight rally action which delighted fans from start to finish.



Two early wins along with a number of podium finishes would place Welshman Elfyn Evans on the top spot for large parts of the season but with a record-equalling ninth WRC title up for grabs, the experienced Sébastien Ogier was going to be hard to beat. Impressive performances from the likes of Rovanperä, Tänak and Neuville also kept the pressure on the forerunners setting the stage for a sensational showdown.



With just three points between Evans and Ogier as they took to the start line of the final event in Saudi Arabia, the rally world prepared for a monumental fight for the title. After battling tough terrain and a series of punctures and incidents, experience prevailed in the desert with Ogier claiming enough points to take the 2025 World Rally Championship. Packed with over 7½ hours of highlights from across all 14 events, this is the ultimate celebration of the unforgettable championship. So strap in and enjoy all the thrills captured in this official review. Yours to own forever.