Yamaha 2-stroke Motocross Bikes (86 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: YZ80 80cc 86 - 01YZ80LW 80cc 93 - 01YZ85 85cc 02 - 06YZ85LW 85cc 02 - 06YZ125 124cc 86 - 06YZ250 249cc 86 - 06

