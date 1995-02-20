Yamaha DT50 & 80 Trail Bikes (78 - 95) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: DT50M 49cc 78 - 82DT50MX 49cc 81 - 95DT80MX 79cc 81 - 84DT80MXII 79cc 84 - 86DT80MXS 79cc 86 - 87

Published: Monday, February 20, 1995

ISBN: 9781859600450

