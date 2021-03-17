Yamaha FJ, FZ, XJ & YX600 Radian (84 - 92) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: FJ600 598cc 84 - 85 USAFZ600 598cc 86 - 88 USAFZ600 598cc 87 - 88 UKXJ600 598cc 84 - 92 UKYX600 Radian 598cc 86 - 90 USA
